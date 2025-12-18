Fitzpatrick (calf) did not participate at practice Wednesday, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Fitzpatrick left Monday's game at Pittsburgh in the fourth quarter after suffering a calf injury, and now his availability for Week 16 is in jeopardy. Coach Mike McDaniel said Tuesday that Fitzpatrick was week-to-week, and Miami has already been eliminated from playoff contention, so the five-time Pro Bowler probably won't be rushed back into game action before he's fully healthy.