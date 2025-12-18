Dolphins' Minkah Fitzpatrick: Sits out practice Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Fitzpatrick (calf) did not participate at practice Wednesday, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.
Fitzpatrick left Monday's game at Pittsburgh in the fourth quarter after suffering a calf injury, and now his availability for Week 16 is in jeopardy. Coach Mike McDaniel said Tuesday that Fitzpatrick was week-to-week, and Miami has already been eliminated from playoff contention, so the five-time Pro Bowler probably won't be rushed back into game action before he's fully healthy.
