Fitzpatrick recorded 10 tackles (four solo) and two passes defensed, including an interception in Sunday's loss to New England.

Fitzpatrick logged 10 tackles for the second-straight week. His two passes defensed and first-career interception were impressive coming against Tom Brady. Fitzpatrick's performance was a rare bright spot for a Dolphins defense that allowed 38 points Sunday. Looking ahead, Fitzpatrick and the Dolphins take on the Bengals in Week 5.