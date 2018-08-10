Fitzpatrick logged a pair of hits and two pass breakups during the Dolphins' 26-24 preseason loss to the Buccaneers on Thursday.

Fitzpatrick displayed his versatility in the first preseason game of his career, looking the part of a free safety while breaking up a long pass, and similarly breaking up a short pass in linebacker fashion. The rookie, selected 11th overall in the 2018 NFL Draft, has had a quiet training camp thus far but could utilize preseason games to showcase his talent.