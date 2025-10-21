default-cbs-image
Fitzpatrick recorded four tackles (three solo) during Sunday's 31-6 loss at Cleveland.

On a day where Cleveland only ran 53 plays on offense, Fitzpatrick logged a season-low 48 defensive snaps in Week 7. That led to a relatively low tackle total Sunday, but he's still on pace for 100-plus stops on the year going into a Week 8 matchup at Atlanta.

