Dolphins' Minkah Fitzpatrick: Unremarkable day in loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Fitzpatrick recorded four tackles (three solo) during Sunday's 31-6 loss at Cleveland.
On a day where Cleveland only ran 53 plays on offense, Fitzpatrick logged a season-low 48 defensive snaps in Week 7. That led to a relatively low tackle total Sunday, but he's still on pace for 100-plus stops on the year going into a Week 8 matchup at Atlanta.
