Coach Mike McDaniel said Fitzpatrick's (calf) injury should be filed in the week-to-week category, Travis Wingfield of the Dolphins' official site reports.

Fitzpatrick exited Monday night's contest with a calf issue in the fourth quarter. After more tests on the issue, Fitzpatrick may be able to return for more regular-season football. The Dolphins have been eliminated from playoff contention. Still, with a chance to play spoiler for the Patriots' AFC East title hopes, Fitzpatrick could be back in action for Week 18 against the Patriots, or maybe even sooner for Week 17 against the Buccaneers.