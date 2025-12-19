Dolphins' Minkah Fitzpatrick: Won't face Bengals
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Fitzpatrick (calf) won't play Sunday against the Bengals, Marcel Louis-Jacques of ESPN.com reports.
Fitzpatrick injured his calf in Monday's loss to the Steelers and will miss at least one game as a result of the injury. Ifeatu Melifonwu will likely draw the start in Fitzpatrick's absence for a Dolphins team that has been eliminated from playoff contention.
