Fitzpatrick (calf) has been ruled out ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Patriots, C. Isaiah Smalls II of the Miami Herald reports.

The 29-year-old is now in line to miss his third consecutive game due to a calf injury sustained in the Week 15 loss to the Steelers. Across 14 games this season, Fitzpatrick tallied 82 total tackles, including 1.0 sacks, six passes defensed, with one interception, and one forced fumble. Ifeatu Melifonwu is expected to operate as Miami's top free safety in Fitzpatrick's stead Sunday.