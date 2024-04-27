The Dolphins selected Kamara in the fifth round of the 2024 NFL Draft, 158th overall.

Miami has made a point to bolster their pass rush in the draft, as they also used the 21st overall pick on Chop Robinson out of Penn State. Kamara doesn't come with the same pedigree, but he does possess an impressive college resume that includes 45.5 tackles for loss and 30.5 sacks across 49 games. His fall came as a result of his underwhelming measurables, as he lacks the ideal height, weight and wingspan. That could limit his snap count throughout his career, but it wouldn't be surprising to see Kamara emerge as a player capable of making explosive plays with limited opportunity.