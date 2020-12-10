Gaskin (knee) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice, Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald reports.
The Dolphins continue to manage Gaskins' reps, which isn't too surprising considering that he spent Weeks 9 through 12 on IR due to a knee injury. Miami has shown a clear desire to utilize Gaskin in a workhorse role as long as he's healthy, and the team doesn't currently have much in the way of backfield depth behind him. As long as he's able to keep practicing in at least a limited capacity, Gaskin figures to be in fair shape to face the Chiefs on Sunday.