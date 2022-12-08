Gaskin (shoulder) practiced fully Wednesday, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.
Gaskin was ruled out last weekend against the Raiders after logging a limited session that Friday, but his ability to begin Week 14 prep with full activity levels in practice suggests that he'll be ready to roll for Sunday night's matchup versus the Chargers. If that's indeed the case, it's likely that the 25-year-old won't see much action anyways with Raheem Mostert and Jeff Wilson impressing the coaching staff as of late.
