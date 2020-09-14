The Dolphins intend to utilize all of Gaskin, Jordan Howard and Matt Breida out of the backfield going forward, Omar Kelly of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Though Jordan Howard started Sunday's season-opening loss to the Patriots, Gaskin served as Miami's clear lead back during the contest. The second-year pro led Miami's backfield in terms of carries, targets and yards, though Howard did score the team's only touchdown. Matt Breida matched Gaskins' 4.4 yards per carry, but on four less attempts. It looks as though the Dolphins' backfield split could change on a weekly basis depending on who stands out in practice, a scenario which would cause headaches for fantasy managers, but Gaskin could solidify his lead with another strong showing in Week 2 against the Bills.