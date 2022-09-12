Gaskin did not log an offensive snap during Sunday's 20-7 win over the Patriots.
Gaskin was active Week 1, but his involvement versus New England was limited to five snaps on special teams even with Salvon Ahmed (heel) sidelined. With the Dolphins' rushing engine operating efficiently through Chase Edmonds and Raheem Mostert, Gaskin's only fantasy value at the moment is as a handcuff.
