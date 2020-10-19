Gaskin carried the ball 18 times for 91 yards and caught all four of his targets for 35 yards in Sunday's 24-0 win over the Jets.

Both the 91 rushing yards and 126 scrimmage yards were career highs for the second-year back, as Miami spent much of the second half burning clock after taking a 21-0 lead into halftime. Gaskin has a firm hold on the No. 1 job in the Dolphins' backfield, and his role is unlikely to change following the team's Week 7 bye.