The Dolphins designated Gaskin (knee) to return from injured reserve Wednesday, Cameron Wolfe of ESPN.com reports.
The Dolphins will have 21 days to evaluate Gaskin for a return to the 53-man roster. Gaskin was seen donning a non-contact jersey Wednesday, so he might need to increase his involvement in workouts Thursday and Friday to have a realistic shot at playing Sunday against the Jets. Undrafted rookie Salvon Ahmed has impressed enough in recent weeks that Miami likely won't feel the need to rush Gaskin back into action unless the team is convinced he's at or near 100 percent health.
