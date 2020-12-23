The Dolphins activated Gaskin (illness) from the reserve/COVID-19 list Wednesday, Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald reports.
Gaskin figures to slot back into the No. 1 role in Miami's backfield during Saturday's road game against the Raiders. However, given how impressive a performance Salvon Ahmed (23-122-1) logged against the Patriots last week, it's possible that the team could be motivated to spread carries around a bit more than usual in Gaskin's return to action. The second-year pro missed two straight games while on the COVID-19 list.
More News
-
Dolphins' Myles Gaskin: Confirmed as out for Week 15•
-
Dolphins' Myles Gaskin: Tests positive for COVID-19•
-
Dolphins' Myles Gaskin: Placed on COVID-19 list•
-
Dolphins' Myles Gaskin: Ready to face Chiefs•
-
Dolphins' Myles Gaskin: Another limited session•
-
Dolphins' Myles Gaskin: Limited in practice•