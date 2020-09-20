Gaskin rushed seven times for 46 yards and brought in six of seven targets for 36 yards in the Dolphins' 31-28 loss to the Bills on Sunday.

The Dolphins' backfield touches were once again spread fairly evenly among Gaskin, Matt Breida and Jordan Howard, but it was Gaskin who had the clear overall lead in total touches. That was thanks to the second-year back's expanded receiving role, which saw him check in third in receptions and fourth in targets on the day. Breida is also a capable pass catcher, so he could certainly see an expanded role in that capacity in future weeks as well, but Gaskin has encouragingly been a focal point over the first pair of games by garnering double-digit touches in each contest. The University of Washington product will look to boost up his production yet again in a Week 3 road matchup against the Jaguars on Thursday night.