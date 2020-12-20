Gaskin (illness) won't be activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list ahead of Sunday's game against the Patriots, Cameron Wolfe of ESPN.com reports.

Since Gaskin's placement on the list Dec. 12 was the result of a positive test rather than being a close contact of a person infected with the virus, he'll unsurprisingly be held out for a second straight week while he waits to clear all COVID-19-related protocols. At this point, Gaskin isn't known to be suffering from any major symptoms of the virus, but he'll still likely need to practice in some capacity next week to have a shot at suiting up in the Dolphins' next game Dec. 26 in Las Vegas.