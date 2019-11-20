Gaskin ran for no gain and was unable to bring in his only target during Sunday's 37-20 loss to the Bills.

Gaskin has now gained no yardage on both of his 2019 touches. It speaks a little to where Gaskin is in his development that, despite a massive lack of production and depletion of depth at running back in Miami in recent weeks, Gaskin has logged just 12 offensive snaps over the past two games. The release of Mark Walton, who was already serving a suspension, might preserve whatever role Gaskin develops until the end of the season, but -- as of now -- that role is a touch or two a game for minimal yardage. Next up is a weak Browns run defense.