Coach Brian Flores said Friday that there's a chance Gaskin (knee) could be activated off IR on Saturday, Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports.

Flores was officially non-committal about Gaskins' prospects of coming off IR, but given that Salvon Ahmed (shoulder) and DeAndre Washington (hamstring) are both doubtful for Sunday's game against the Bengals, and Matt Breida is dealing with an illness, the Dolphins are in dire need of backfield reinforcements. Gaskin was Miami's clear starter prior to missing the last four games due to an MCL injury, so if he's in shape to play he'll surely reclaim the lead role.