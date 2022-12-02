Gaskin (shoulder) is questionable for Sunday's matchup against the 49ers, David Furones of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Gaskin was sidelined for the first two practices of Week 13 prep due to a shoulder injury, but he returned Friday as a limited participant and is officially questionable for Sunday. However, even if he's available, it's unlikely Gaskin garners a substantial offensive role with Raheem Mostert back in the mix following a one-game absence due to a knee issue.