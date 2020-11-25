The Dolphins will officially designated Gaskin (knee) for a return from IR on Wednesday, Cameron Wolfe of ESPN.com reports.

Gaskin practiced in a non-contact jersey Wednesday, and the Dolphins will now have 21 days to evaluate the 23-year-old without his counting against the roster limit. Undrafted rookie Salvon Ahmed has impressed enough in recent weeks that Miami likely won't feel the need to rush Gaskin back into action for Sunday's game against the Jets unless he's truly back to full health. Gaskin handled a three-down role in the Dolphins' backfield during the first eight weeks of the season.