Gaskin had 14 carries for 87 yards during Saturday night's 26-25 win over the Raiders. He also secured all five of his targets for 82 yards and two touchdowns.

Gaskin entered Saturday's road tilt against the Raiders coming off a two-game absence due to COVID-19, but he immediately returned to his usual workhorse role, exploding for a career-high 169 yards from scrimmage. The second-year pro looked like Miami's most effective offensive weapon with DeVante Parker (hamstring) sidelined, accounting for both of the team's touchdowns on the day, most notably a 59-yard sideline catch-and-run late in the fourth quarter. Meanwhile, Salvon Ahmed accounted for just two yards on six carries. Gaskin is locked into a bellcow role heading into a must-win road matchup against the Bills in Week 17.