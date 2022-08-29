Gaskin rushed six times for 39 yards in Miami's 48-10 preseason win over the Eagles.
Gaskin helped the Dolphins to combine for more than 200 rushing yards against Philadelphia, but chances of securing a spot on the final roster still can't be guaranteed. With Miami having revamped the backfield, all of Chase Edmonds, Raheem Mostert and Sony Michel now seemingly reside above Gaskin on the depth chart. Even if Gaskin does make it through roster cuts, he will only stand to handle a depth role.
More News
-
Dolphins' Myles Gaskin: Part of crowded backfield•
-
Dolphins' Myles Gaskin: Facing crowded backfield•
-
Dolphins' Myles Gaskin: Quiet end to 2021 campaign•
-
Dolphins' Myles Gaskin: Plays second fiddle in loss•
-
Dolphins' Myles Gaskin: Only four touches•
-
Dolphins' Myles Gaskin: Cedes lead role to Johnson in win•