Gaskin (knee) is recovering well from the MCL sprain he sustained Nov. 1, but the Dolphins haven't indicated that he'll be activated from injured reserve this week, Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports.

Gaskin is first eligible to return from IR in Week 12 after sitting out the minimum three games with the injury. Before his potential addition to the 53-man roster can be set in motion, the Dolphins would have to designate him to return from IR, a transaction that would allow the 23-year-old to resume practicing. If the Dolphins aren't convinced Gaskin is healthy enough to play this weekend against the Jets, the team would likely rely on undrafted rookie Salvon Ahmed to lead the ground attack for another game.