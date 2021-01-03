Gaskin rushed seven times for 20 yards and a touchdown while catching four of five targets for 57 yards in Sunday's 56-26 loss to Buffalo.

Gaskin failed to find much running room but came through for fantasy managers relying on him in the season finale with a one-yard touchdown plunge to cap the first drive of the second half. Unfortunately for the 23-year-old running back, his team needed a win to guarantee a playoff spot and now looks likely to come up just short of making the postseason. Gaskin established himself as Miami's lead back when healthy with 142 carries for 584 yards and three touchdowns, plus 42 catches for 388 yards and two touchdowns, in 10 games played. The 2019 seventh-round pick will likely start next season as the top option in Miami's backfield barring an offseason shakeup.