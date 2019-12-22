Dolphins' Myles Gaskin: First career TD before injury
Gaskin rushed 16 times for 55 yards and a touchdown and secured one of three targets for three yards in the Dolphins' 38-35 overtime win against the Bengals on Sunday before exiting the game for good with 3:59 remaining in the fourth quarter with an ankle injury.
Before his premature exit, Gaskin had notched his first career rushing score early in the fourth quarter on a two-yard run. Gaskin also established new high-water marks in carries and rushing yards in the contest, but his status for the Week 17 finale against the Patriots is now firmly in question.
