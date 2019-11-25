Gaskin carried the ball four times for 10 yards in Sunday's 41-24 loss to the Browns. He also caught his only target for seven yards.

Gaskin's workload appears to be ramping up following the recent release of Mark Walton, and with Kalen Ballage's continued inability to reliably produce, the Dolphins' backfield could trend towards a timeshare as the season concludes. In the event that Ballage loses his tenuous grip on the No. 1 job, Gaskin and fellow rookie Patrick Laird each would push for larger roles.