Gaskin gained no yards on his one reception of Sunday's 16-12 win over the Colts.

Gaskin got bumped up the depth chart in the absence of Mark Walton (suspension) and recorded the first touch of his career. There may not be too many more this season, even without Walton. If Sunday is any indication, Kalen Ballage will enjoy the lion's share of touches in Walton's absence while Patrick Laird fills in behind. That leaves a limited role for Gaskin over the next three games. Next up is a Buffalo defense that dominates the pass, but ranks 20th in the league at 4.5 yards per opponent rush.