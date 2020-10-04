Gaskin rushed 10 times for 40 yards and brought in three of four targets for 22 yards in the Dolphins' 31-23 loss to the Seahawks on Sunday.

Gaskin once again served as the unquestioned lead back after logging a career-high 22 carries in Week 3 win against the Jaguars, but game script helped cap his overall workload. However, all signs point to the second-year back being the odds-on favorite for pacing the backfield in carries for the time being, and he's the only one of the trio of himself, Matt Breida and Jordan Howard to post double-digit rushing touches thus far this season. Gaskin will look to see more opportunities on the ground in a Week 5 road matchup against the 49ers.