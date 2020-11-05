Gaskin (knee) will be placed on IR and miss a minimum of three games, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Gaskin's original timetable for a return from a sprained MCL was roughly three games, so it makes sense for the team to put the back on IR and clear up a roster spot. It makes for a tough position group to gauge, as Matt Brieda (hamstring) and Patrick Laird (ankle) are both dealing with injuries of their own. The Dolphins may soon find themselves using Jordan Howard again, who had been a healthy scratch for three consecutive games. They also acquired DeAndre Washington via trade, but as a new acquisition, he'll presumably have to quarantine and test for COVID-19 before being allowed to suit up.