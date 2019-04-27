The Dolphins selected Gaskin in the seventh round of the 2019 NFL Draft, 234th overall.

Gaskin finished his collegiate career 13th all-time in rushing yards (5,323) and 16th all-time in touchdowns (62), but a 4.58 40-yard dash at the Combine seemed to destroy any sort of mid-round hype for the Washington product. Gaskin seemingly probes too long for a big play, often times losing yards instead of hitting the hole and has struggled to shake off would-be tacklers even at the second level, instead relying on his athleticism to run around people. Both of those facets could force Gaskin to take on more of a complimentary role in the Dolphins backfield, likely spelling Kalen Ballage and Kenyan Drake as an explosive change-of-pace back.

