Gaskin (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's matchup against the Ravens, Adam H. Beasley of the Miami Herald reports.

Gaskin hasn't yet suited up for a regular-season contest. He's operating as the No. 5 running back in Miami behind Kenyan Drake, Kalen Ballage, Mark Walton and Patrick Laird.

