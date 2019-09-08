Gaskin (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's clash against Baltimore.

Gaskin wasn't dealing with an injury coming into the game, and continues to face an uphill battle for snaps. With the Washington product sidelined, Mark Walton will fill in as the third running back behind Kenyan Drake and Kalen Ballage.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories