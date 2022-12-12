Gaskin (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Chargers.
Gaskin dealt with shoulder and ankle injuries recently but wasn't on the injury report for Sunday's Week 14 tilt. He'll be a healthy scratch against the Chargers, leaving Raheem Mostert, Jeff Wilson and Salvon Ahmed as the team's three active running backs.
