Gaskin (coach's decision) is a healthy inactive for Sunday's game against the Vikings.
Even though he gained 33 yards on seven touches (four carries, three receptions) and played more snaps (13) than No. 2 back Chase Edmonds (nine) in the 40-17 loss to the Jets in Week 5, Gaskin will find himself in street clothes Sunday. The return of Salvon Ahmed from a one-game absence due to a back injury looks like it might have been enough to bump Gaskin to the inactive list. Gaskin is ahead of Ahmed in the pecking order out of the backfield, but Ahmed's ability to contribute on special teams was deemed more useful than having Gaskin on hand as extra depth behind starter Raheem Mostert.
