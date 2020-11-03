Gaskin is expected to miss the Dolphins' next three games due to a sprained MCL, Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports.

Gaskin has been the team's top RB by a long shot this season, combining for 585 yards from scrimmage and two touchdowns on 130 touches through seven games. His work on the ground has been modest (3.9 YPC), but he also has gathered in 30 of 35 targets (86 percent catch rate). With such a void to fill in the backfield, Miami dealt for DeAndre Washington before Tuesday's deadline. Washington will join healthy bodies Matt Breida, Patrick Laird (ankle), Lynn Bowden, Jordan Howard and Salvon Ahmed in the backfield.