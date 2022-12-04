Gaskin (shoulder/ankle) is inactive for Sunday's game against the 49ers.
Gaskin, who missed practice Wednesday and Thursday before returning to a limited session Friday, will sit this one out, which paves the way for Jeff Wilson and Raheem Mostert to lead Miami's Week 13 backfield, with Salvon Ahmed in reserve.
