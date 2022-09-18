Gaskin is inactive for Sunday's game against the Ravens.
With Gaskin the odd man out Sunday, Salvon Ahmed is active and in line to work behind Chase Edmonds and Raheem Mostert in Miami's Week 2 backfield.
