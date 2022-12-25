Gaskin (illness) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Packers.
Given that Gaskin has carried just 10 times for 26 yards through four appearances this season, his absence doesn't have much of a fantasy impact. Salvon Ahmed is on hand to provide backfield support Sunday behind Raheem Mostert and Jeff Wilson.
More News
-
Dolphins' Myles Gaskin: Listed as questionable•
-
Dolphins' Myles Gaskin: Healthy scratch for Week 14•
-
Dolphins' Myles Gaskin: Back in full Wednesday•
-
Dolphins' Myles Gaskin: Inactive Sunday•
-
Dolphins' Myles Gaskin: Deemed questionable for Sunday•
-
Dolphins' Myles Gaskin: Sidelined again Thursday•