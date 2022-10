Gaskin had four carries for nine yards and caught three of five targets for 24 yards during Sunday's 40-17 loss to the Jets.

Gaskin saw opportunities behind Raheem Mostert after Chase Edmonds was presumably benched due to continued drops, effectively making him Miami's third-down back. It remains to be seen whether Edmonds will be back in the coaching staff's good graces for Week 6's matchup against the Vikings.