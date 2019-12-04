Dolphins' Myles Gaskin: Larger role beacons
Gaskin is expected to see increased involvement out of the Miami backfield after Kalen Ballage (Achilles) was placed on injured reserve Tuesday, Cameron Wolfe of ESPN.com reports.
Gaskin stands to duke it out with Patrick Laird and Zach Zenner for backfield work to close out the season, while De'Lance Turner looms as more of a special-teams contributor. Laird has shown well as a pass catcher in recent weeks, and he outpaced Gaskin in the Week 13 win over the Eagles, playing 43 offensive snaps (60 percent) to the latter's 16 (20 percent). Still, Gaskin could still see enough opportunities to push for a larger role if he impresses. In four games this season, the rookie seventh-round pick has rushed seven times for 30 yards and has caught three of four targets for 13 yards.
