Dolphins' Myles Gaskin: Larger role on tap
Gaskin is set to see increased involvement out of the backfield with Kalen Ballage (Achilles) having been placed on injured reserve Tuesday, Cameron Wolfe of ESPN.com reports.
Gaskin stands to duke it out with Patrick Laird and Zach Zenner for backfield work to close out the season, while De'Lance Turner plays a depth role. Laird has shown well as a pass catcher in recent weeks, and he outpaced Gaskin in Week 13's win over the Eagles with 43 snaps on offense (60 percent) versus 16 snaps (20 percent), respectively. Of course, Gaskin could still see enough opportunity to push for a larger role if he impresses. In four games this season, the rookie seventh-round pick has rushed seven time for 30 yards and caught three of four targets for 13 yards.
