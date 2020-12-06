Gaskin (knee) is expected to operate as the Dolphins' lead back Sunday against the Bengals, Safid Deen of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

After Gaskin missed the past month with an MCL sprain, the Dolphins may have preferred to ease him back into action this week in a committee role, but the team doesn't have many options on hand with Salvon Ahmed (shoulder), DeAndre Washington (hamstring) and Matt Breida (reserve/COVID-19 list) all sidelined. Beyond Gaskin, the lightly-used Patrick Laird checks in as the top backup, while wide receiver Lynn Bowden looms as a backfield option in Wildcat formations. Gaskin was solid if unspectacular while working as Miami's lead option for the first eight games of the season, playing no fewer than 63 percent of the offensive snaps in any of those contests while racking up 585 total yards, 30 receptions and two touchdowns.