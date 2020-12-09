Gaskin (knee) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, Adam H. Beasley of the Miami Herald reports.
Gaskin handled a workhorse role (23 touches) during last Sunday's win over the Bengals, his return from a four-game absence, so it's possible that the Dolphins are simply capping his reps for maintenance purposes. The fact that all of Salvon Ahmed (shoulder), DeAndre Washington (hamstring) and Matt Breida (illness) are dealing with injuries/ailments could also influence Miami to take a cautious approach to Gaskins' health. The second-year pro will look to ramp up his activity as Week 14's matchup against the Chiefs approaches.
