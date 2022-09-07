Gaskin (neck) was a limited participant during Wednesday's practice, Daniel Oyefusi of the Miami Herald reports.
Gaskin finds himself as one of three Miami running backs who were listed as limited participants Wednesday, leaving Raheem Mostert as the only healthy running back to start the week. The extent of Gaskin's neck injury remains unclear, but it's hard to project what the Dolphins' backfield will look like Week 1 with the majority of their running backs currently nursing injuries.
