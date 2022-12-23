Gaskin (illness) is questionable for Sunday's matchup against Green Bay, Rob Demovsky of ESPN.com reports.
Gaskin landed on the injury report Friday as a non-participant due to an illness and is considered questionable for the Christmas Day matchup. Jeff Wilson (hip) is also questionable after being limited at practice throughout Week 16 prep, so Miami's backfield depth could be tested against Green Bay. However, Gaskin has rushed only 10 times for 26 yards across 37 offensive snaps in four appearances this season, so his potential absence shouldn't have a major impact on the Dolphins' offensive game plan.
