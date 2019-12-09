Gaskin carried the ball four times for five yards during Sunday's 22-21 loss to the Jets. He also caught one of two targets for six yards.

The rookie seventh-round pick once again played second fiddle to Patrick Laird, who is operating as Miami's featured option out of the backfield. Even with Kalen Ballage (Achilles) now on injured reserve, Gaskin's lack of production, albeit in a small sample, may be keeping him from garnering a larger role. It remains to be seen whether Gaskin, or potentially recent pickup Zach Zenner, will operate as the primary backup to Laird down the stretch.