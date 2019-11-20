Dolphins' Myles Gaskin: No yardage again Sunday
Gaskin ran once for no gain and was unable to bring in his only target during Sunday's 37-20 loss to the Bills.
Gaskin has now gained zero yards on both of his 2019 touches. It speaks a little to where the 2019 seventh-round pick is in his development that, despite a massive lack of production and depletion of depth at running back in Miami in recent weeks, Gaskin has logged just 12 offensive snaps over the past two games. The release of Mark Walton, who was already serving a suspension, might preserve whatever role the rookie develops until the end of the season, but as of now that role amounts to a touch or two a game for minimal yardage. Next up in Week 12 is a weak Browns run defense.
