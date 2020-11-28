Gaskin (knee) will not play Sunday after the running back was not activated off injured reserve in time to be eligible to play in the contest, Cameron Wolfe of ESPN.com reports.

There was some thought Gaskin could play after serving his mandatory three-game stint on injured reserve, but Saturday's lack of announcement means he'll be unable to play Sunday against the Jets. With Salvon Ahmed (shoulder) also ruled out, Matt Breida will step into the starting role with Patrick Laird and DeAndre Washington expected to chip in as complementary pieces.