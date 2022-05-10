Gaskin has further competition for backfield slotting following the Dolphins' signing of Sony Michel, Marcel Louis-Jacques of ESPN reports.

The Dolphins previously added Chase Edmonds and Raheem Mostert this offseason, while fellow returnee Salvon Ahmed received a contract tender from the team. Collectively, the moves provide first-year coach Mike McDaniel with a deep backfield with which to work, but in terms of Gaskin's fantasy prospects, when all the key RB cogs are available steady volume figures to be an issue for the 25-year-old, who led Miami with 173 carries (for 612 yards) in 17 games last season, while adding 49 catches for 234 yards and recording seven total TDs in that span.